NORAD Santa tracker: When Father Christmas will be visiting Leicestershire tonight
Leicester Mercury0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Follow Santa LIVE: 2021: Track Santa on his journey this Christmas Eve
The NORAD Santa tracker allows children to see exactly where Father Christmas is in the world today
The Sentinel Stoke
NORAD Santa Tracker 2021 LIVE: Follow Father Christmas and his reindeer on their journey today
St Nick is due to pop down chimneys and use his magic keys on doors across Scotland tonight - and now you can track him as he heads..
Daily Record