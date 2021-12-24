Some of these groups also have the highest estimates for people who have received no vaccine at all.Full Article
Revealed - all the jobs where people are least likely to have had a Covid booster jab
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
COVID boosters for all adults
ABC 25 News KXXV - Terminated
-
WHO chief: Blanket booster drives risk prolonging pandemic
SeattlePI.com
-
UC-Irvine fires Catholic ethicist who filed 'natural immunity' challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CNA
-
Why 2021 felt worse than 2020, and how to feel better in 2022
Mashable
-
Live updates: Portugal to keep tighter COVID border rules
SeattlePI.com