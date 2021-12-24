Covid hospital admissions in London nearly double in a week, data shows
Published
Hospital admissions due to Covid have nearly doubled week-on-week in London, the latest figures show.Full Article
Published
Hospital admissions due to Covid have nearly doubled week-on-week in London, the latest figures show.Full Article
Watch VideoJust as Americans and Europeans were eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a couple of years, the omicron..
Watch VideoThe new Omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further..