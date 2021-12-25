Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker ordered to pay £22k over lost dog
Published
Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge must pay a reward to the man who found his dog, a court says.Full Article
Published
Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge must pay a reward to the man who found his dog, a court says.Full Article
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been ordered to pay substantial damages to a rapper in a strange row over his pet..
Former England striker Daniel Sturridge has been ordered to pay $30,000 (£22,400) to a man who found his missing dog.