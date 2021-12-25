In Pictures: Christmas Day celebrations around the world
Published
Festive traditions around the world have tentatively returned after 2020 celebrations were hampered by coronavirus restrictions.Full Article
Published
Festive traditions around the world have tentatively returned after 2020 celebrations were hampered by coronavirus restrictions.Full Article
Watch VideoWith new variants continuing to spread and COVID surging in many parts of the world, this holiday season is shaping up..
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are..
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are..