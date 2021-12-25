Met Office confirms white Christmas as snow falls in Scotland
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Snow fell overnight in Aberdeenshire, Shetland, some areas on the east coast and the Scottish Borders.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Snow fell overnight in Aberdeenshire, Shetland, some areas on the east coast and the Scottish Borders.Full Article
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow in parts of the country, with the most severe snow in the more hilly..
Weather warnings for snow have been issued in England on Boxing Day