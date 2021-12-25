People queue for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas Day as Covid battle continues
Queues have formed at pharmacies as people wait to get Christmas Day jabs as the fight against coronavirus goes on.Full Article
Thousands of people have received COVID vaccinations at centres across England today as the NHS effort to get people boosted..
People will be able to get a COVID-19 booster on Christmas Day as part of NHS England's "jingle jab" campaign.