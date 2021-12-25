Armed intruder arrested in grounds of Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas
An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, police have said.Full Article
British police on Saturday arrested a man armed with a weapon on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is..
The Queen is currently celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle with family.