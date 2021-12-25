Thames Valley Police have confirmed that a man was arrested on the grounds of Windsor CastleFull Article
Armed trespasser arrested at Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas
He did not manage to enter any buildings during the incident, Thames Valley Police confirmed.
An armed man has been arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, police have said.
