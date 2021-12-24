Norwich City v Arsenal
Published
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Preview followed by live coverage of Boxing Day's Premier League game between Norwich City and Arsenal.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Preview followed by live coverage of Boxing Day's Premier League game between Norwich City and Arsenal.Full Article
Arsenal visit Norwich City on Boxing Day in the Premier League, so we simulated the game on FIFA 22 to get a pre-match score..
The Gunners will be hoping to further extend their chances of a top-four finish as they travel to Carrow Road to face current..