Family of Janice Long pay tribute to ‘loving’ radio presenter following death
Published
The family of Janice Long have paid tribute to the “loving” and “inspirational” BBC radio presenter following her death aged 66.Full Article
Published
The family of Janice Long have paid tribute to the “loving” and “inspirational” BBC radio presenter following her death aged 66.Full Article
Band members remembered their chats with the radio legend following news of her passing at the age of 66.
Figures from the worlds of music and broadcasting have paid tribute to “trailblazing” BBC radio presenter Janice Long following..