A London medic explained that the reliability of a positive lateral flow result is dependent on whether or not the line appeared after the 30-minute windowFull Article
Doctor explains how to tell if your positive lateral flow test could be wrong
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK Covid: Doctor explains how to tell if your positive lateral flow test could be wrong
Essex Chronicle
A London medic explained that the reliability of a positive lateral flow result is dependent on whether or not the line appeared..