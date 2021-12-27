Kate Garraway opens up on 'bumpy 24 hours' after husband Derek Draper's health scare
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Garraway issues announcement on husband Derek over new health 'scare'
Tamworth Herald
The GMB presenter spoke out over her husband's "extraordinary problems"
Advertisement
More coverage
GMB presenter Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper's health
The TV presenter says the family are adjusting to a new normal, but grateful Derek is able to spend time at home.
Daily Record