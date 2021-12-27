AA president: Learning how to change gears increasingly a thing of the past
Published
The coming electric vehicle (EV) revolution will eliminate the need for young drivers to learn how to change gears, the president of the AA has said.Full Article
Published
The coming electric vehicle (EV) revolution will eliminate the need for young drivers to learn how to change gears, the president of the AA has said.Full Article
The need for drivers to learn how to change gears will soon be eliminated as electric vehicles take over, the president of the AA..