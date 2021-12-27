The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant.Full Article
New UK lockdown not expected to be announced by Boris Johnson today
Cambridge News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Five levels of Covid restrictions Boris Johnson must choose from today
Derby Telegraph
They range from full lockdown to retaining current measures
Boris Johnson won't announce lockdown or any new restrictions
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Boris Johnson lockdown decision: Worry for New Year as pub bosses beg PM for no more Covid rules
Cambridge News
Pubs, clubs and bars wait to see whether they will be hit with new Covid rules