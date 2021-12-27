Number of people in hospital with COVID in England hits highest level since March
Published
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in England is at its highest level since March, new figures reveal.Full Article
Published
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in England is at its highest level since March, new figures reveal.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas,..
2020 may have been the year that coronavirus ground Hollywood to a halt. But 2021 marked the industry's triumphant return to form...