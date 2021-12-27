Welsh Grand National: Iwilldoit wins at Chepstow
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Iwilldoit, ridden by Stan Sheppard and trained by Welshman Sam Thomas, wins the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Monday.Full Article
Wales' biggest horse race saw a Welsh trainer's horse win the race for a third consecutive year