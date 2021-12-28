Common Covid symptoms are fever, tiredness, cough, headache, and sometimes you'll get sneezing, aches, pain, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell.Full Article
Omicron and Delta symptoms and how to tell each apart from cold and flu
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How Omicron, Delta, a cold and flu symptoms are different
Derby Telegraph
Patient data has suggested some small but potentially important differences
The difference in symptoms between Omicron, Delta, a cold and the flu
East Lindsey Target
Advertisement
More coverage
Full list of symptom differences between Omicron, Delta, flu and common cold
What to look for over this winter as lots of different bugs are going around
Tamworth Herald
Omicron symptoms mild, mostly cold-like: Doctors
The initial reports of the treatment of patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 suggest that the symptoms..
IndiaTimes