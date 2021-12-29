The release of the 50p and a £5 crown is the first chance for collectors to own a keepsake from the Platinum Jubilee collectionFull Article
Royal Mint unveils Queen’s Jubilee coins
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Serve you all the days of my life': New commemorative coins to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Two commemorative coins to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee have been unveiled in a new Royal Mint collection.
Sky News
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Royal Mint releases new coins
We take a look behind the scenes at the Royal Mint, where new coins are designed and produced.
BBC News