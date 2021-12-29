What the papers say – December 29
Published
The nation’s papers are led by Covid hope for 2022 and concerns over an imminent cost of living increase.Full Article
Published
The nation’s papers are led by Covid hope for 2022 and concerns over an imminent cost of living increase.Full Article
Calls to reduce self-isolation from 10 days to five make a number of the Scottish front pages.
The board of governors of a leading grammar school attempted to keep secret parts of a devastating report into their school’s..