Jada Pinkett Smith says she can ‘only laugh’ during alopecia struggles
Jada Pinkett Smith has said she can “only laugh” during her struggles with alopecia, joking that she will decorate her bald patch with rhinestones.Full Article
You know Jada Pinkett Smith — but you may not know that she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss...
The 50-year-old actress posted the clip to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 28.