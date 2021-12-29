More than 90% of community COVID cases in England are now Omicron
Published
More than 90% of community COVID cases in England are now Omicron, according to latest data.Full Article
Published
More than 90% of community COVID cases in England are now Omicron, according to latest data.Full Article
"In the coming days and weeks, we should expect more community (local) cases and rapid doubling of cases. This is again a process..
Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta..