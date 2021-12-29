BBC Four Lives release date, cast and true story behind Stephen Merchant's new crime drama
Published
Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith lead the cast of Four Lives, the BBC's new true-crime drama.Full Article
Published
Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith lead the cast of Four Lives, the BBC's new true-crime drama.Full Article
Stephen Merchant stars opposite Sheridan Smith in BBC's new true crime drama, Four Lives.
Bearded bowlers. A pregnant police chief. A serial killer with a bowl cut and a cattle gun.
Since they burst onto the..