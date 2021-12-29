Everything you need to know about the third series of The Masked Singer on ITV, from start date to who's on the judging panel for 2022.Full Article
ITV The Masked Singer UK season 3 start date and full list of new costumes
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Road test yearbook 2021: January to March
Renault 5 reborn, BMW M5 CS gets five stars, Autocar sets EV record and more
2021 was certainly a varied year for us...
Autocar
The 25 best British TV shows and movies of 2021
The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption! What a year it's been for British TV and films.
The UK..
Mashable