Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash
Published
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal.Full Article
Published
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal.Full Article
Arsenal have been put through their paces at the club's London Colney training ground ahead of the New Year's Day clash against..
The Premier League champions look set to be without Kyle Walker for Leicester City's visit to the Etihad