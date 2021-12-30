Number of Covid patients in hospital in England at highest level since February
The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus in England has climbed to its highest level since February, new figures show.Full Article
The number of hospitalisations in England is rising as Omicron cases soar nationwide, as the strain becomes dominant.
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas,..