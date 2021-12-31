Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle
Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international *Bukayo Saka*, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Full Article