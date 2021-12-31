When is Boris Johnson's next announcement? Here's what he will say on New Year's Eve
Published
Boris Johnson's New Year's Eve Covid announcement will go live on Friday, December 31 - here's what he will say.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson's New Year's Eve Covid announcement will go live on Friday, December 31 - here's what he will say.Full Article
Boris Johnson has described the UK as being in an "incomparably better" position this New Year's Eve compared to last year
Boris Johnson has also urged people to enjoy New Year's Eve 'sensibly and cautiously'