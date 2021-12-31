While it was another year like no other (again), our restaurants reopened and we managed to get back to dining. And in the last 12 months there were some serious things to eat and drink along the way. I take a look back at my highlights of 2021.Full Article
Top 10: a look back at the best food and drink of 2021
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The best protein powders for every type of fitness goal
Here’s something they don’t always tell you at the gym – muscles are made in the kitchen. You could spend hours pumping away..
Mashable