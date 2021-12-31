Top 10: a look back at the best food and drink of 2021

Top 10: a look back at the best food and drink of 2021

Belfast Telegraph

Published

While it was another year like no other (again), our restaurants reopened and we managed to get back to dining. And in the last 12 months there were some serious things to eat and drink along the way. I take a look back at my highlights of 2021.

Full Article