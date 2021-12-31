NHS hospital staff absences due to Covid nearly double in a month
Published
The number of NHS hospital staff in England absent due to Covid-19 has nearly doubled since the start of the month, new figures show.Full Article
Published
The number of NHS hospital staff in England absent due to Covid-19 has nearly doubled since the start of the month, new figures show.Full Article
The number of people is hospital remains stable
NHS staff absences due to Covid have more than tripled at acute hospital trusts in London since the beginning of the month, new..