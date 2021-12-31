Shawn Mendes reveals he is having a ‘hard time’ with social media
Published
Shawn Mendes has revealed that he is having a “hard time with social media” at the moment.Full Article
Published
Shawn Mendes has revealed that he is having a “hard time with social media” at the moment.Full Article
Shawn Mendes is having a "hard time" with social media, just days after his ex Camila Cabello announced she was taking a break from..
Shawn Mendes is opening up about the difficulties of having social media while in the public eye, just days after his ex-girlfriend..