In Wales, around one in 40 people is estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to December 23Full Article
Around 1-in-25 people in England had Covid last week, says ONS
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New data estimates a record 1.7m people in the UK had Covid-19 last week
Hull Daily Mail
One in 35 people in private households in England had Covid
Advertisement
More coverage
New data estimates a record 1.7m people in UK had Covid-19 last week
Wales Online
It is the highest estimate for England since the ONS began estimating community infection levels for England