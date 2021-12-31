Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’
Published
Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.Full Article
Published
Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.Full Article
Rugby pundit Gwyn Jones assess the Wales captaincy and the team's Six Nations chances in 2022
Wales star Dan Biggar fears playing the Six Nations behind closed doors could harm the champions' prospects of a successful title..