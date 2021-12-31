New Year Honours: Lauren Price to turn professional in 2022
Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price announces she will turn professional in 2022 after being appointed an MBE in the Queens New Years Honours list.Full Article
The 27-year-old boxer has been warded an MBE for her services to boxing and said he grandfather would have been so proud
Sailor Hannah Mills, athlete Aled Sion Davies, boccia player David Smith and boxer Lauren Price are recognised in the Queen's New..