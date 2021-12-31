The New Year's Honours List includes AstraZeneca workers and the managing director of a charity for people with learning disabilities.Full Article
All the Cambridgeshire heroes on the New Year's Honours List for 2022
Cambridge News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Year's Honours list 2022: Somerset heroes recognised in prestigious awards
Wells Journal
A pair of local heroes have been recognised
Advertisement
More coverage
A hotelier to pandemic heroes - meet the northern Lincolnshire people recognised with New Year's Honours
Grimsby Telegraph
They have all tirelessly served their communities