New Year's honours list 2022: Devon community heroes recognised
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Surrey New Year's Honours list in full including EastEnders' June Brown and Chelsea's Emma Hayes
Surrey Mirror
From charity workers and community champions to celebrities and civil servants, these are the people making big contributions to..
-
New Year Honours: Theatre Royal Plymouth boss appointed CBE
BBC Local News
-
Covid experts and community helpers dominate New Year honours
FT.com
-
Two young heroes prove age is no barrier to joining New Year Honours list
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam knighted as Covid heroes make up a fifth of New Year Honours list
Telegraph.co.uk
Advertisement
More coverage
All the Cambridgeshire heroes on the New Year's Honours List for 2022
Cambridge News
The New Year's Honours List includes AstraZeneca workers and the managing director of a charity for people with learning..
New Year Honours: The full list of 2022
New Zealand Herald