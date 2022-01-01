Rowley Regis: Driver arrested after girl, 14, dies in crash
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- The man is in custody on suspicion of causing death by driving while under the influence of drugs.Full Article
The girl was in Station Road, near Rowley Regis railway station, when she was hit by a grey Mercedes
The 14-year-old was in Station Road near Rowley Regis train station when the tragedy happened