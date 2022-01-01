New Year's Day is warmest on record, Met Office says
The Met Office said it hit 16.2C in London - breaking a record set more than 100 years ago.Full Article
A record-breaking New Year's Eve could be followed by the warmest New Year's Day on record as Britain begins 2022 with a bout of..
London (AFP) Dec 31, 2021
The UK on Friday experienced its warmest New Year's Eve on record with temperatures hovering..