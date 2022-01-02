In the wake of Tony Blair becoming a Sir, the Chorley MP believes it is a fitting tribute for the service they have given the countryFull Article
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says all ex-Prime Ministers should be knighted
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
All ex-Prime Ministers should be knighted, says Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Hull Daily Mail
In the wake of Tony Blair becoming a Sir, the Chorley MP believes it is a fitting tribute for the service they have given the..
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle says all ex-PMs should be knighted like Tony Blair
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Speaker on babies in the Commons
ODN
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked the Commons Procedure Committee to look at the rules around bringing babies into the chamber..