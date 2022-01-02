Romelu Lukaku expected to be left out of Chelsea’s squad for Liverpool clash
Published
Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
Published
Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
Chelsea news: football.london rounds up the Romelu Lukaku situation and explain why the striker is missing from today's Blues squad..
Chelsea news: Romelu Lukaku could be left out of the Blues squad to face Liverpool today and the club may have dropped a hint in..