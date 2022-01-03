Covid in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?
Published
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- A daily update on the number and location of coronavirus cases in Scotland.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- A daily update on the number and location of coronavirus cases in Scotland.Full Article
The latest figures come as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to issue an update to the Scottish Parliament on the state of the pandemic in..
Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland have reached a record new high at 20,217, the latest figures show.