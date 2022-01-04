Australia make one change for Sydney Test as Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head
Published
Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.Full Article
Published
Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.Full Article
Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held his place as Australia made only one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test..
Queensland batter Usman Khawaja returns to the Australia team for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.