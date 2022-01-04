Billionaires and other investors were duped into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promisedFull Article
Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud over â€˜blood-testingâ€™ start-up Theranos
Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's fallen star
FRANCE 24 English
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
SeattlePI.com
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) â€” The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of..
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of four counts of fraud after Theranos blood testing scandal
City A.M.
Former Theranos CEO convicted of fraud, conspiracy
USATODAY.com
News24.com | Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty in fraud trial
News24