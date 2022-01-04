The real story behind BBC’s Four Lives starring Stephen Merchant
Published
The tragic murder of four young men is the real story behind the latest BBC drama Four Lives.Full Article
The new BBC drama follows the families of those killed by Grindr killer Stephen Port
Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith lead the cast of Four Lives, the BBC's new true-crime drama.
Stephen Merchant has said he had no desire to meet Stephen Port before playing him in the upcoming series Four Lives, and was..