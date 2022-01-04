White blood cells of immune system can fight Omicron, says new study
Published
A new study has revealed that the white blood cells of the immune system are capable of mounting an immune response against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Full Article
Published
A new study has revealed that the white blood cells of the immune system are capable of mounting an immune response against the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Full Article
The immune system’s white blood cells are able to mount an immune response against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to..