Coronavirus live updates as schools go back and Omicron restrictions reviewed
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live updates: South Korea records 1st omicron variant death
SeattlePI.com
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant.
The Korea..
-
Live updates: 2,500 US flights canceled due to storms, virus
SeattlePI.com
-
UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools
SeattlePI.com
-
Live updates: Israel's PM warns of coming COVID-19 'storm'
SeattlePI.com
-
Live updates: No vaccine in US means quarantine in France
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid-19 January restrictions - live updates for New Year 2022 amid omicron surge
Bristol Post
What is next for Bristol and the UK as the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year
-
Live updates: Israel begins administering 4th vaccine dose
SeattlePI.com
-
Live updates: Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable
SeattlePI.com
-
Live updates: Las Vegas going ahead with New Year's Eve bash
SeattlePI.com
-
Live updates: 'South Korea extending travel restrictions
SeattlePI.com