South African Heinrich Malan named head coach of Ireland men’s team
Heinrich Malan has been appointed head coach of the Ireland men’s team in place of Graham Ford, who stepped down from the role in November.Full Article
South African coach Heinrich Malan has been appointed as Ireland's new head coach, taking up the role on an initial three-year..
