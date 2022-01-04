The Prince of Wales likened the significant impact of global warming to the threat of nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 in an essay for the American magazine Newsweek.Full Article
'World is on the brink' warns Prince Charles as he praises sons for climate work
