It is believed that 12 people have come down with the new strain in the south of France.Full Article
New Covid variant with '46 mutations' discovered in France as scientists express concern
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid 19: French scientists discover new mutant variant
New Zealand Herald
The medical world is on alert yet again after a new mutant Covid-19 variant emerged in France recently.The new strain, dubbed..
New Covid variant with '46 mutations' discovered in southern France
Bishops Stortford Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Is New COVID Variant Omicron Ready to Take Over the World?
TomoNews US
JOHANNESBURG — Researchers in South Africa are tracking the rise of omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern, within the..
German minister: COVID cases much higher than data show
SeattlePI.com
-
France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time
SeattlePI.com
-
French virus infections spike over holidays
SeattlePI.com