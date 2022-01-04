The Duke of Sussex, now aged 37, and his wife the Duchess of Sussex, the former Suits actress, could be back later this year.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make decision over their future in the UK
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make tough decision about their future
The decision from the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Harry, aged 37, come as they “aren’t over the moon about it”.
Tamworth Herald
Meghan Markle vowed 'unladylike' habit would be ditched but gave up 'after a few drinks'
Meghan made the confession on her blog The Tig in January 2016 - just months before she met her future husband Prince Harry.
Daily Record